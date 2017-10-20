Riccardi and JFK tennis doubles team ousted at state tournament - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Riccardi and JFK tennis doubles team ousted at state tournament

Posted: Updated:
MASON, Ohio -

Marisa Ricciardi of Poland and the Warren JFK doubles team of Kaytlin Marlatt and Lauren Kraker were eliminated at the state tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio.

Ricciardi won her first match against Sylvia Goldsmith of Lexington, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 before falling to freshman Sydni Ratliff of Gahanna Columbus Academy, 6-0, 6-0 in the round of eight.

Marlatt and Kraker were beaten by Gracey and Hayley Hirsch of Cincinnati Indian Hills 6-1, 6-1 in their first match.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms