Great Weekend Weather Then Changes

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The work week brought spectacular October weather and the weekend will not be much different. Some fair-weather clouds will mix with the sunshine but that won't stop temperatures from reaching the mid 70s each afternoon. Average highs at this time of the year are in the upper 50s.

We'll add 3 more 70 degree days to our tally before the warm spell breaks Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KxlUUzWPAN — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) October 20, 2017

Next week promises to be more eventful. Showers will become likely late Monday and Monday night. Temperatures may fall during the afternoon on Tuesday and a gusty breeze and showers will make it feel even cooler. It will be quite chilly and blustery on Wednesday.

The end of the week should be brighter and milder.