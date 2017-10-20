Braking Point clients and staff rally in Austintown to show support for Ryan Sheridan



On Wednesday, The FBI and several other agencies investigated Braking Point recovery Facilities in Austintown , as well as raided the home of owner Ryan Sheridan.

Braking Point clients and staff were full of love and emotion as they gathered at the recovery facility in Austintown to show their support for Sheridan. They attribute much of the facility's success and their own personal recoveries with Sheridan's kindness.



"He's selfless, he's compassionate" says Braking Point Monitor, Angela Orr, "there's so many things i could say about him".



Patients and staff say that Braking Point continues to make a huge difference in there lives. Braking Point employee Brenda Varner fully supports Sheridan and say they want "to let him know that [they] stand behind him no matter what happens".

Although it's unclear what authorities were looking during Wednesday's investigations, supporters want to see Breaking Point continue to thrive.

Many, such as client Brandon Zileki, see the facility as invaluable. "The treatment here has been phenonmanal, says Zileki, "I've never been to a facility like this before where everybody loves us and everybody supports us".

All of the supporters at the rally stayed strong as they continue to hope for the best.

For now, the facility remains open, but will no longer be permitted to accept medicaid funding. Nobody has been arrested or charged in the investigation.