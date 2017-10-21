Family mourns the death of YFD Chief Russo

Chief Russo of Youngstown Fire Department died after a crash on State Route 45 in Saybrook Township on Friday afternoon.

State Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Ronald Russo of Poland, was driving a motorcycle as he was struck by a van that failed to yield and stop before pulling into the intersection.

According to the release, Russo was taken from the scene to Ashtabula County Medical Center with serious injuries. He was flown from the center to a hospital in Cleveland where he passed away.

Authorities say Russo was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the female driving the van did not suffer from any injuries.

Alcohol and speed were not a factor in the crash, according to reports.

The crash remains under investigation.