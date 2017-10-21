Cops: $150K in designer merchandise taken in smash-and-grab - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cops: $150K in designer merchandise taken in smash-and-grab

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the smash-and-grab occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a shopping complex called Easton Town Center.

Police say between eight and 10 people went inside the store to ransack it.

No arrests have been made. The theft is under investigation.

