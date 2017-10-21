Police identify officer killed in Girard shooting

Police have identified the officer killed after a shooting in Girard Saturday night.

Police say that 31-year-old Justin Leo died at the hospital after being shot.

The suspect who allegedly shot Leo was shot by another officer and died inside a home on the 400 block of Indiana Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Several agencies across Trumbull County responded to the incident, including Liberty police and the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department,.

The incident was originally reported as a possible suicide.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigators held a press conference early Sunday morning and are still investigating the shooting.

Arron Wayland lives across the street from the home where the shootings took place.

"Out of nowhere, one shot rang out," said Wayland. "And then immediately, three more shots. "

Another witness, Judy Worley who lives nearby, said she watched as crews tried to save the police officer.

"They rushed the officer to the hospital in an ambulance," stated Worley. "They were giving him CPR".

Leo was five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.