Driver cited for Boardman rollover crash that injured two

Troopers tell 21 News the westbound lane of Market Street at 224 has reopened after a rollover crash Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. that involved four vehicles.

A vehicle driven by Tyjuan Daltorio, 25, of Campbell, was driving northbound on Market St. and ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 224., according to a press release.

A second vehicle, driven by Donti Kennedy, 25, of Youngstown, was struck by Daltorio, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Daltorio then hit a vehicle driven by Malikque Garrett-Robbins, 18, of Youngstown who was stopped on Market St. at the intersection of 224.

Daltorio and Kennedy were both taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

The fourth vehicle, driven by Avion Willis, 18, of Youngstown, was stopped behind Garrett-Robbins.

Troopers say Daltorio was cited for OVI, reckless operation and not wearing a seat belt.