Valley, state officials offer condolences after Girard officer's death

A letter written by one of the Titanic's passengers a day before the ship sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.More >>
A letter written by one of the Titanic's passengers a day before the ship sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.More >>
An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
Police have identified the officer killed after a shooting in Girard Saturday night.More >>
Police have identified the officer killed after a shooting in Girard Saturday night.More >>
Demolition is expected to begin next week at the site of another new business coming to downtown Warren.More >>
Demolition is expected to begin next week at the site of another new business coming to downtown Warren.More >>
Runners from all walks of life lined the streets of Youngstown to take their chances on a course full of twists and turns through city streets and park trail ways.More >>
Runners from all walks of life lined the streets of Youngstown to take their chances on a course full of twists and turns through city streets and park trail ways.More >>
Following the death of a Girard police officer late Saturday night, Valley and state officials are reaching out offering their condolences to the family, department, and community of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.More >>
Following the death of a Girard police officer late Saturday night, Valley and state officials are reaching out offering their condolences to the family, department, and community of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.More >>
Troopers tell 21 News the westbound lane of Market Street at 224 has reopened after a rollover crash Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. that involved four vehicles.More >>
Troopers tell 21 News the westbound lane of Market Street at 224 has reopened after a rollover crash Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. that involved four vehicles.More >>
Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.More >>
Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.More >>
Authorities say a man has been critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a fellow squirrel hunter.More >>
Authorities say a man has been critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a fellow squirrel hunter.More >>
The astronaut who spent a U.S. record-breaking year in space will launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's fall lecture series.More >>
The astronaut who spent a U.S. record-breaking year in space will launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's fall lecture series.More >>
Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.More >>
Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.More >>
Police say a toddler was critically injured in a shooting in a north Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say a 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by his 6-year-old brother.More >>
Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.More >>
Police say suspects in a rental truck drove through the front entrance of a Louis Vuitton store in Columbus and carried off about $150,000 worth of designer merchandise.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were coming to visit his newborn infant.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the most serious criminal charge against a woman who authorities say overdosed while pregnant.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the most serious criminal charge against a woman who authorities say overdosed while pregnant.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>