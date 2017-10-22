Valley, state officials offer condolences after Girard officer's - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley, state officials offer condolences after Girard officer's death

Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo
GIRARD, Ohio -

 Following the death of a Girard Police Officer late Saturday night, Valley and state officials are reaching out offering their condolences to the family, department, and community of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo. 

Officer Leo was fatally shot while responding to a domestic incident on Indiana Avenue. 

Early Sunday morning Republican Governor John Kasich tweeted out his condolences. 

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th District) also chimed in on social media:

Around the Valley, other police departments and city leaders are reaching out offering their support. 

Youngstown Mayor John McNally, appearing in a segment on WFMJ Weekend Today said, "It's one of the worst things you'll ever have to deal with as a mayor."

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed on the scene by another officer. 

