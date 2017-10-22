Valley, state officials offer condolences after Girard officer's death

Following the death of a Girard Police Officer late Saturday night, Valley and state officials are reaching out offering their condolences to the family, department, and community of Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Officer Leo was fatally shot while responding to a domestic incident on Indiana Avenue.

Early Sunday morning Republican Governor John Kasich tweeted out his condolences.

Public service has no higher calling than those who put themselves in harm’s way for their fellow citizens. Officer Justin Leo died protecting and serving his community.

We extend our prayers and deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/fp9xlTz3qT — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 22, 2017

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th District) also chimed in on social media:

Heartbroken to hear the news about Officer Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty last night. https://t.co/IVcoQSoKSM — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) October 22, 2017

Around the Valley, other police departments and city leaders are reaching out offering their support.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally, appearing in a segment on WFMJ Weekend Today said, "It's one of the worst things you'll ever have to deal with as a mayor."

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed on the scene by another officer.