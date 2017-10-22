38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment

President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producer

This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtub

This week in odd news: Bathtub gator; Too fat for prison?

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

U.S. Sen. John McCain has taken what appears to be a veiled shot at President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.

Writer and director James Toback, who got an Oscar nomination for his "Bugsy" screenplay, has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times.

An attempt by 19 states to force President Donald Trump to pay health care subsidies will go before a federal judge in San Francisco.

States to ask judge to keep health subsidies cut by Trump

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Bergdahl could get life in prison for endangering comrades

Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Writer and director James Toback, who got an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a report published Sunday in The Los Angeles Times.

In the report, many of the women allege that Toback approached them on the streets of New York City and promised stardom. His meetings would often end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them, according to the accounts.

Toback denied the allegations to The Los Angeles Times.

Thirty-one of the women spoke on the record including musician Louise Post, who is a guitarist and vocalist for the band Veruca Salt, and "As the World Turns" actress Terri Conn.

Toback hasn't responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The report comes amid the ongoing downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein.

