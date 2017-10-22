38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
This week in odd news: Attorney argues convicted tax schemer is too fat for prison; Unpaid $7 Waffle House bill leads to ID theft ring; Robbers with hunting knives demand $1 from store, then flee; Rescue group takes in alligator that outgrew bathtubMore >>
Harvey Weinstein is in jeopardy of losing his membership with another influential entertainment organization, and another woman has leveled lurid sexual allegations against the Oscar-winning producerMore >>
President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" that "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be." Trump is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio GuterresMore >>
Emergency managers and the National Weather Service are surveying damage from an overnight line of severe storms that spawned as many as four tornadoes in southwest Oklahoma that tore off part of a casino roof and...More >>
A letter written by one of the Titanic's passengers a day before the ship sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.More >>
Legislation introduced in Columbus last week would officially designate the bridge on Mahoning Avenue spanning State Route 11 in Austintown the “Women Veterans Bridge.”More >>
Kinsman Township police officers are mixing things up in the kitchen in hopes of helping local children celebrate Christmas in style this year.More >>
Jurors will begin finding out today how the Trumbull County Prosecutor intends to prove why a Howland man should be convicted of murdering two people and wounding three others in front of his Route 46 home in February of this year.More >>
Firefighters in Coitsville Township are looking for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home Monday morning.More >>
Boardman Police are investigating a shooting incident in the township.More >>
