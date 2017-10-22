Sites for Pennsylvania District 10 playoffs announced

The District 10 high school football playoffs continue this week with nine teams in the competition.

Here are the match-ups and locations:

CLASS 1A - THURSDAY NOVEMBER 2

Farrell vs West Middlesex - Wilmington High School 7:00 pm



CLASS 2A - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 3

Seneca vs Sharpsville - Harbor Creek High School 7:00 pm

Greenville vs Northwestern - Hickory High School 7:00 pm

Wilmington vs Maplewood - Slippery Rock University 7:00 pm

Iroquois vs Reynolds - Fairview High School 7:00 pm



CLASS 3A - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4

Sharon vs Slippery Rock - Wilmington High School 7:00 pm

Mercyhurst Prep vs Hickory - McDowell High School 7:00 pm



CLASS 5A - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4

Grove City vs Ft. LeBoeuf - Slippery Rock University 7:00 pm