Services set for Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thurs. Oct. 26, 2017, for Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Russo at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by an 11 a.m funeral service at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Poland.

Chief Russo passed away on Friday at the age of 64 following a motorcycle accident in Ashtabula County.

A1971 graduate of Chaney High School, Cheif Russo worked for the past 37 years for the Youngstown Fire Department.

Prior to becoming Battalion Chief, Russo spent the majority of his career on Squad 33, earning several life-saving valor and crew awards during his career.

He was a member of I.A.F.F., O.A.P.F.F., and Y.P.F.F. Local No. 312.

He enjoyed working with his father and former Youngstown Fire Chief, Rocco Russo, and his twin brother, retired Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief, Rich Russo.

He was a member of Poland United Methodist Church.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wed. Oct. 25, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the Russo family to be distributed amongst Chief Russo's favorite charities.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Ron's family.