Opening statements scheduled today in Hamad murder trial

Jurors will begin finding out today how the Trumbull County Prosecutor intends to prove why a Howland man should be convicted of murdering two people and wounding three others in front of his Route 46 home in February of this year.

Nasser Hamad's defense will also present opening statements in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court defending him against charges that could mean the death penalty if he's convicted.

The jury has already viewed the crime scene where shots were fired in what police say was an escalating dispute that resulted in Hamad coming out of his home on Niles Cortland Road land firing shots into a van containing the five victims.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Hamad's attorney is claiming that his client feared for his life and acted in self-defense.

Hamad told police that all five occupants of the vehicle; Williams, Haber, 43-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson and a 17-year-old juvenile; exited the van in front of Hamad's home and a fist fight ensued between Hamad and the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured. Hendrickson suffered severe injuries.

Attorney's on both sides of the case have been issued a gag order by the judge and therefore are not able to speak with media.