Judas Priest tour to stop in Youngstown

Heavy metal rockers Judas Priest will play Youngstown's Covelli Centre this spring.

Promoters announced on Monday that tickets will go on sale at 10 am Saturday for the March 15 performance.

Since 1974, Judas Priest has been one of heavy metal's most successful bands, issuing such all-time classic albums as British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, and Painkiller.

Ticket prices are $42, $52, and $62 and are available at:

Online:

http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005353B401537B

Phone:

800-745-3000

In person:

Box office at the main entrance of the Covelli Center.

Doors for the 7 pm March 15, 2018 performance open at 5 pm.