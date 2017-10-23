Penguins drop 10 spots in FCS Coaches Poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penguins drop 10 spots in FCS Coaches Poll

The Youngstown State Penguins dropped their third straight game and it's showing in this week's FCS Coaches Poll.

The Penguins tumbled 10 spots to 19th, following their 19-14 loss to Northern Iowa Saturday. 

It's the second time in three years they've lost three straight.

James Madison remains the top team, followed by North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State round out the top five.

The Penguins opponent this week, Illinois State is ranked 21st.

The complete poll is below:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

RECORD

PREVIOUS

1  

James Madison (26)

650

7-0

1

2

North Dakota State

624

7-0

2

3

Jacksonville State

597

6-1

3

4

Central Arkansas

548

6-1

6

5

Sam Houston State

541

6-1

7

6

North Carolina A&T

463

8-0

11

7

South Dakota

444

6-1

4

T-8

Samford

435

5-2

14

T-8

South Dakota State

435

5-2

13

10

Wofford

421

6-1

5

11

Elon

362

6-1

15

12

Eastern Washington

278

5-3

8

13

Grambling State

269

6-1

17

14

Western Illinois

266

5-2

12

15

Villanova

257

4-3

16

16

New Hampshire

240

5-2

18

17

Richmond

226

4-3

10

18

McNeese

219

6-1

19

19

Youngstown State

167

3-4

9

20

Western Carolina

165

6-2

21

21

Illinois State

158

5-2

24

22

Weber State

121

5-2

23

23

Nicholls

118

5-2

20

24

Northern Arizona

112

5-2

NR

25

Northern Iowa

64

4-3

NR
