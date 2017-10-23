Penguins drop 10 spots in FCS Coaches Poll

The Youngstown State Penguins dropped their third straight game and it's showing in this week's FCS Coaches Poll.

The Penguins tumbled 10 spots to 19th, following their 19-14 loss to Northern Iowa Saturday.

It's the second time in three years they've lost three straight.

James Madison remains the top team, followed by North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Sam Houston State round out the top five.

The Penguins opponent this week, Illinois State is ranked 21st.

The complete poll is below: