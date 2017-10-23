East Liverpool: No ambulance available for medical emergency

East Liverpool authorities are questioning why no ambulance was available to transport a seriously ill woman Saturday morning. The woman was traveling on State Route 11 when she had a medical emergency and pulled off the highway.

Officers on the scene were told an ambulance was on the way from ASI, but then were told no crew was available. Two other companies that serve the city also said they had no ambulance available at the time. So the officers took the woman to the hospital in a patrol car.

"So they're in the car on the way to the hospital doing CPR on her trying to keep her alive until they get her to the hospital," East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane said.

62-year old Terri Green later died after being flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. The city is looking for answers from the ambulance companies.

"We're doing a little internal investigation just to put a time line together so that we know exactly what happened when," Brian Allen, Service-Safety Director said.



The police chief says this was an unusual situation but he feels it is something they will have to look into.



"We're going to have to set up a meeting and have to work this out in some way, so when they're rotating their crews between different places we would be aware of that and we would aware of who's available and who's not," Chief Lane said.



No one was available for comment at ASI, the first company that said a crew was on the way Saturday morning. For now, the city says any time an ambulance is not on the way, EMT firefighters will be dispatched to provide emergency aid. East Liverpool city council will also be considering the cost of stationing an ambulance at the fire department. Council meets October 31.



