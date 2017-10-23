YSU to host Financial Aid Night for high school students

Youngstown State University is hosting its Financial Aid Night Tuesday to help current high school students prepare for college.

The event, which is geared toward high school juniors and seniors, will have a presentation on the basics of applying for aid, meetings with Financial Aid Counselors and assistance to complete the FAFSA.

The deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is December 1st.

Parking is available in the Wick Ave. deck, but with the road not slated to reopen until Friday, motorists are advised to park in the deck by following detour signs to the Walnut St. entrance.

Financial Aid Night will start at 6:30 pm in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.