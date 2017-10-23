ODOT: State Route 9 closed until Friday in Salem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ODOT: State Route 9 closed until Friday in Salem

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
SALEM, Ohio -

State Route 9 will be closed north of Salem the week of October 23rd for a culvert replacement project. 

S.R. 9 will be closed near S.R. 45 for five days, while ODOT maintenance crews work to replace the culvert which began Monday. 

Beginning at the intersection of S.R. 9, S.R. 14 and S.R. 344 in Salem, traffic will be detoured west on S.R. 14 to S.R. 45 north to U.S. 62 east back to S.R. 9, and reverse. 

The road is expected to be reopened on Friday. 

