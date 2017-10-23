Dunkin Donuts employees make treats in honor of late Officer Leo

Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.More >>
A Cub Scout was kicked out of his den after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about her position on gun control and previous comments she made about African-Americans' health and eating fried chicken. It was the latest political flashpoint for the Boy Scouts after President Donald Trump used his speech at the organization's national jamboree in July to rail against "fake news" and former President ...More >>
We learned Monday that Nasser Hamad will take the stand in his capital murder trial. 21 News Legal Analyst Attorney Brian Kopp was not surprised but he was taken aback by the way the defense made the promise during opening statements. During our 21 News 6:40 special live on the 21 WFMJ Facebook page, Kopp said that the defense is planting the seeds of insinuating the psychological toll six months of threats had on Hamad and a possible concussion that day.More >>
State Route 9 will be closed north of Salem the week of October 23rd for a culvert replacement project.More >>
The Dunkin Donuts on the corner of Tibbetts Wick and Robbins Avenue made special donuts in honor of Officer Justin Leo Monday.More >>
The City of Warren is on its way to providing more comprehensive public meetings for members of its community.More >>
For 15 years, Jasbir Bhullar has been working with students from Puerto Rico as a Teaching English as a Second Language teacher in the Youngstown City School District.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration says it appears wind blew a hot air balloon onto a Pennsylvania church steeple after the balloon had safely landed nearby.More >>
A suburban Pittsburgh school district says parents kept about 60 students home or picked them up early from an elementary school on Friday after a teacher mentioned "buying a gun" in a Facebook post.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.More >>
Nearly five years after two unarmed black suspects died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire, five officers fired for their roles are set to return to duty this week after an arbitrator reinstated...More >>
Two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.More >>
Authorities say a man has been critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a fellow squirrel hunter.More >>
The astronaut who spent a U.S. record-breaking year in space will launch the Cincinnati Museum Center's fall lecture series.More >>
Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.More >>
