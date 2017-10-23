Dunkin Donuts employees make treats in honor of late Officer Leo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dunkin Donuts employees make treats in honor of late Officer Leo

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

The Dunkin Donuts on the corner of Tibbetts Wick and Robbins Avenue made special donuts in honor of Officer Justin Leo Monday. 

The doughnuts were iced with Leo's name or his badge number.

The manager of that Dunkin Donuts said Officer Leo would check in on the employees working at the doughnut shop overnight.

As soon as the doughnuts were put on display, they sold out. 

