Legal analyst weighs in on Nasser Hamad trial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Legal analyst weighs in on Nasser Hamad trial

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

We learned Monday that Nasser Hamad will take the stand in his capital murder trial. 21 News Legal Analyst Attorney Brian Kopp was not surprised but he was taken aback by the way the defense made the promise during opening statements. 

During our 21 News 6:40 special live on the 21 WFMJ Facebook page, Kopp said that the defense is planting the seeds of insinuating the psychological toll six months of threats had on Hamad and a possible concussion that day.

"He has to take the stand, there's so many witnesses there, there's video, he emptied two clips of the 9mm weapon. He has to explain what was going through his head because that's the only way they're going to be able to put forward this theory of fear for his life," Kopp described. 

Kopp believes at this point, the case will come down in large part to how Hamad handles himself on the stand and whether or not he comes across as credible.

He said that the state put forward a lot of facts about gunfire, how far the defendant walked to get his gun and how many times he reengaged

As part of the Castle Doctrine in Ohio, Kopp said that you still have to retreat to the wall, meaning you have no other option. He explained that if you can get away, the law wants you to get away.

"I thought the state did a good job of showing that he did not lock the door, he did not stay in the house, he did not call 911. He came out literally guns blazing."

Meanwhile he said that the defense argued that these threats had been coming for six months and they came to his house to bring harm his way.

You can watch the entire conversation below:


 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Kelly on O'Reilly: Abuse, shaming of women has to stop

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:54:57 GMT
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>
    Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly after he questioned her loyalty for publicly revealing her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes.More >>

  • Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Dem attorneys general unite against concealed-carry gun law

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:56:16 GMT

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...

    More >>

    Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

    More >>

  • EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:54:46 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms