Legal analyst weighs in on Nasser Hamad trial

We learned Monday that Nasser Hamad will take the stand in his capital murder trial. 21 News Legal Analyst Attorney Brian Kopp was not surprised but he was taken aback by the way the defense made the promise during opening statements.

During our 21 News 6:40 special live on the 21 WFMJ Facebook page, Kopp said that the defense is planting the seeds of insinuating the psychological toll six months of threats had on Hamad and a possible concussion that day.

"He has to take the stand, there's so many witnesses there, there's video, he emptied two clips of the 9mm weapon. He has to explain what was going through his head because that's the only way they're going to be able to put forward this theory of fear for his life," Kopp described.

Kopp believes at this point, the case will come down in large part to how Hamad handles himself on the stand and whether or not he comes across as credible.

He said that the state put forward a lot of facts about gunfire, how far the defendant walked to get his gun and how many times he reengaged

As part of the Castle Doctrine in Ohio, Kopp said that you still have to retreat to the wall, meaning you have no other option. He explained that if you can get away, the law wants you to get away.

"I thought the state did a good job of showing that he did not lock the door, he did not stay in the house, he did not call 911. He came out literally guns blazing."

Meanwhile he said that the defense argued that these threats had been coming for six months and they came to his house to bring harm his way.

