Howland cancels endangered child alert

Police say the child is safe

Authorities have withdrawn an alert issued early Tuesday for a Howland boy who they considered to be an endangered missing child.

Howland police issued the alert just before 5 am Tuesday for seven-year-old Aaryn Bickel.

According to the Trumbull 911 dispatch center, authorities believe the child had been taken by non-custodial parent James Bickel during a domestic dispute.

At around 7:30 am, 911 informed 21 News that the child had been located and is safe after the father returned home.

Police say they will take the father into custody.