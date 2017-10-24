Howland cancels endangered child alert - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police say the child is safe

Howland cancels endangered child alert

By Mike Gauntner
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Authorities have withdrawn an alert issued early Tuesday for a Howland boy who they considered to be an endangered missing child.

Howland police issued the alert just before 5 am Tuesday for seven-year-old Aaryn Bickel.

According to the Trumbull 911 dispatch center, authorities believe the child had been taken by non-custodial parent James Bickel during a domestic dispute.

At around 7:30 am, 911 informed 21 News that the child had been located and is safe after the father returned home.

Police say they will take the father into custody.

