Howland cancels endangered child alert

Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in...More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.More >>
A Cub Scout was kicked out of his den after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about her position on gun control and previous comments she made about African-Americans' health and eating fried chicken. It was the latest political flashpoint for the Boy Scouts after President Donald Trump used his speech at the organization's national jamboree in July to rail against "fake news" and former President ...More >>
Ohio lawmakers looking at creating a statewide database of violent offenders now are considering making all of that information only available to law enforcement.More >>
The Niles Police Department is announced on Tuesday that the Halloween Parade that was scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 pm has been canceled.More >>
Township police are investigating after several shots were fired into a car and apartment on Simon Road.More >>
A former East Liverpool doctor who lost his medical license after a drug conviction is charged with practicing medicine without a license.More >>
General Motors posted a huge paper loss last quarter due to charges from the sale of its European unit, but without that, the company made $2.5 billion before taxes.More >>
The boyfriend of a woman charged with attacking a Pittsburgh teacher with a brick has also been charged.More >>
State police say remains found in some western Pennsylvania woods are those of two reported missing in March.More >>
Police found a woman's body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.More >>
Police are searching for a driver suspected of hitting a teen girl, her mother and their dog in Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene.More >>
A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed during a large fight in Philadelphia.More >>
Officials suspect a hoverboard may be to blame for a fire that damaged six townhomes in Pennsylvania.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration says it appears wind blew a hot air balloon onto a Pennsylvania church steeple after the balloon had safely landed nearby.More >>
A suburban Pittsburgh school district says parents kept about 60 students home or picked them up early from an elementary school on Friday after a teacher mentioned "buying a gun" in a Facebook post.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.More >>
Nearly five years after two unarmed black suspects died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire, five officers fired for their roles are set to return to duty this week after an arbitrator reinstated...More >>
