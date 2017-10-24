Warren man facing federal drug trafficking charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man facing federal drug trafficking charges

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man who is currently facing drug charges in Trumbull County will now also answer to federal charges of trafficking heroin. 

37-year-old Shawn Price, of Warren, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail, after being indicted on trafficking charges in a federal court. 

Court records show that Price pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday. 

According to the indictment, an investigation determined Price was distributing heroin in August of 2016. 

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.   

According to the Department of Justice, if convicted, Price's sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant's prior criminal record, if any, the defendant's role in the offense and the characteristics of the violations.  

Price currently has an active court case open in Trumbull County, also dealing with drug charges. 

According to court records, Price was charged in August 2017 with possession of heroin and taking drugs into a detention facility. 

The case is scheduled to have its next hearing on Thursday. 

