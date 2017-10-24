Showers continue for Tuesday Night as lows drop into the 30s

A mostly cloudy evening can be expected for Tuesday but overnight temps will drop into the upper 30s for lows. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph making it feel like the low to mid-30s overnight Tuesday!

Wednesday will be chilly too with highs in the upper 40s and a shower or two around.

Thursday and Friday will be a nice two day stretch before a chilly weekend!

Expect rain Saturday Evening and Sunday Morning but with overnight lows Sunday into Monday near-freezing we may see our first snowflakes around Monday Morning.