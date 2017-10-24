Pathways to healing after Justin Leo shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pathways to healing after Justin Leo shooting

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
GIRARD, Ohio -

The tragic shooting of Justin Leo has left a community heart broken; and the journey to recovery has just begun for those close to Leo. Healing is a complicated process and take many different paths.


"The faith dimension allows them to take each and every day to know their son is taken care of.. that their son is in the hands of a loving and merciful God," says Msgr. John Zuraw.

The family is also finding strength in community support. It is this kind of solace that can help those close to Leo start the healing process, and help the city begin to heal as well.

"We need to come together and bring a message of hope so that we can get through this all together", says Pastor Rolando Rojas 

Almost a thousand people showed up at a vigil Sunday night, filling the stadium with candle light as the community came together to show their support.


Even with everyone coming together, many struggle with finding the right words to say. At upcoming funeral, even silent support can speak volumes, and help with recovery.

Pastor Lewis Macklin suggests  that "sometimes we don't have to say anything, just touch, just knowing that we're there and attending and being present can be sufficient and more than enough" .

The services this weekend will another more way to honor the fallen officer, and to continue to heal. 

