Wellsville man guilty of murder, abusing corpse of roommate

A Columbiana County man and his girlfriend face sentencing for murdering a Wellsville man and dumping his body in a pile of trash.

Terry Brown, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including aggravated murder an abuse of a corpse in connection with the March shooting death of Brown's roommate Scottie Johnson.

Thirty-year-old Alicia Rogenski pleaded guilty earlier to charges of murder and robbery in connection with Johnson's death.

The sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Johnson's body was found in a trash pile next to the home.

Brown and Rogenski are scheduled to be sentenced on January 5.

Assistant Columbiana County Prosecutor John Gamble tells 21 News that he is recommending a sentence of 25 years to life for Brown.

He says it means that Brown would spend at least 20 years in prison before would be eligible to ask for parole.