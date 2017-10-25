Police: 3 hospitalized, dog killed after family fight

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Police say three people have been hospitalized and a dog has been killed following a chaotic scene at a Pennsylvania home.

Authorities say the violence began Tuesday afternoon when a man entered a home in Lancaster with a sawed-off shotgun to confront his brother.

Police say a struggle ensued between the two brothers, and the victim's wife joined in the struggle by striking the suspect in the back of his head with a small machete.

The couple's dog broke loose during the fight and began biting all three of them. Officers arriving at the scene found everyone in a pile with the dog still biting them.

Police say they shot the dog with the owner's permission.

All three people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

