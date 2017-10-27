Youngstown's Wick Ave. open again after year-long shutdown

With a snip of the scissors, the ribbon was cut on Friday, ending a more than year-long wait for the completion of a major improvement project along Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

The ceremony marked a re-opening of the street that had been closed from Wood Street to the Madison Avenue Expressway since October of last year.

The project was only supposed to take nine months to complete.

The improvements include road resurfacing and lane reconfiguration to increase pedestrian safety and simplify traffic; new and more efficient pedestrian and vehicular lighting, the burial of utility lines and removal of old poles.