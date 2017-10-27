Braking Point Recovery misses payroll

Employees of an Austintown addiction rehabilitation facility, many of whom recently learned that they were being laid off, didn't receive their paychecks on Friday.

We received several calls to our newsroom from employees of Braking Point Recovery who say they usually get paid every two weeks.

A note on the locked door of the center explained to employees that payroll cannot be processed.

21 News reached out to Braking Point Recovery Center owner Ryan Sheridan who tells us there was a problem with payroll because their account was frozen by the state.

Sheridan says they are working on getting it rectified and all employees should be paid by Wednesday.

He also told us that he is looking for someone to purchase the three Braking Point Recovery Centers in Austintown, Columbus, and Wooster so clients can continue to receive treatment

On Monday, employees received letters from Braking Point announcing that they were being laid off.

Sheridan's home and the center were raided October 18 by agents from the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit, BCI, the IRS and the DEA.

Investigators said that those searches were conducted as part of a two-year long investigation.

A few days after the raids, patients and staff held a rally at the center on Route 46 in a show of support for Sheridan and Braking Point.

The layoffs come after the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspended the center's Medicaid contract Thursday.

As a result, the letter said they are no longer able to bill for services provided and must layoff virtually all of its employees within less than 60 days.

The layoffs may become permanent due to the non-reversal of Medicaid's decision on suspending their contract, according to the letter.

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is reminding people looking for addiction treatments to reach out to local providers:

Merdian HealthCare (330) 797-0070

Neil Kennedy Recovery Center (330) 744-1181

Compass Family and Community Services (330) 782-5664

If you are enrolled in a Medicaid managed care plan, the board advises you to contact your case manager, especially if you are currently taking any prescription medications.

Below are member services' telephone numbers for Medicaid managed care plans.

Buckeye – 1-866-246-4358

CareSource – 1-800-488-0134

Molina – 1-800-642-4168

Paramount – 1-800-462-3589

United – 1-800-895-2017

To search for alternative services providers, use the Ohio Department of Medicaid internet website.

1. Select your county from the drop-down box

2. If you know the name of an agency, you may enter it into the box labeled “Business or Last Name”

If you do not know the name of a specific provider, you may search by selecting a provider type from the drop-down box. Use “OMHAS CERTIFIED/LICENSED TREATMENT PROGRAM"

Any additional information can be found by calling the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline at 800-324-8680.