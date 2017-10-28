H.S. football | 10/28/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football | 10/28/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #10

West Branch 8 Salem 48 | FINAL

Crestwood 18 Valley Christian 47 | FINAL

Hickory 41 Corry 7 | FINAL

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms