Jury expected to get Hamad capital murder case today

A jury in Trumbull County is expected to begin deliberations today in the case of a Howland man accused of killing two people and wounding two others during a confrontation in front of his Niles Cortland Road home in February.

Before the jury gets the case, Nasser Hamad's defense attorney and the prosecutor will have one last chance to present the panel with final arguments supporting their cases.

Hamad's attorney is expected to argue that his client should not be convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder because he feared for his life and was defending himself.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker will likely tell the jury that Hamad, who admitted going back into his home to get more ammunition after the initial shooting, had opportunities to avoid the confrontation, and should be convicted.

Nineteen-year-old Josh Haber died on the scene and 20-year-old Joshua Williams died later at the hospital.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.

Hamad could face the death penalty if convicted.