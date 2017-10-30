Johnston Twp. man accused of molesting Cortland boy

A Trumbull County man is in jail, accused of repeatedly molesting a thirteen-year-old boy from Cortland.

Derek V. Jones, 31, of Johnston Township, was arrested by Cortland Police on Friday following on a month-long investigation.

According to police, the parents of the teen filed a police report on September 17 after their son confided to them that he had been molested by Jones on four different occasions.

Police say the family of the alleged victim know Jones, who had been with the boy various times, including the day that report was filed. Police say that was also the day that the last sexual assault occurred.

Detectives say they worked with the Children Services Bureau, the Child Advocacy Center and Trumbull County Prosecutors Office to gather testimony and evidence.

Police say Jones confessed to fondling as well as performing a sexual act on the boy over three or four separate occasions.

Jones has been charged with one count of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

He'll be arraigned in Central District Court.