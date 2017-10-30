Attorney believes duty to retreat played a role in Hamad trial

From the facts of the case to what was reported from the beginning, one local attorney believes that the jury in the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial really followed the law when it came to their verdict.

"He violated that duty to retreat and that's what sealed his fate in this case," Markota said during our 6:40 Special on the 21 WFMJ Facebook page Monday.

The jury found Nasser Hamad guilty on all counts of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Markota felt that the jury's guilty verdict most likely came down to this element of Ohio law-- the duty to retreat in self defense.

"We don't know if the jury thought the first time he got in the house is when he should have stayed there or if it was the second time but they looked at the law the way the judge gave it to them. They said at some point in time Hamad was out of the fray. The problem was over for him and he could have avoided this whole situation to begin with."

Now the next question the jury faces is whether or not Hamad should receive the death penalty.

Markota said that this phase is expert driven to dive deeper into Hamad's mind to determine whether or not there was such deliberate malice that his life should be taken.

"Really his actions believing that he was justified are what has a high likelihood of maybe sparing his life. I think this first part of the trial went pretty as much as planned and if the jury, which I believe they're following the law perfectly, when we get in the mitigation phase I don't think the facts of this case line up with the death penalty."

After this last phase concludes, Markota said that we can expect an appeal to be filed on behalf of Hamad. If the appellate court finds an issue, the case could be retried.

The entire 6:40 Special is included below.