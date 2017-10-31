Youngstown police question two men found with 'movie money'

Youngstown police have found more of that fake movie money that's been circulating throughout the valley.

An officer responding to a reported threat questioned two men at East Wood and North Walnut Streets on Monday.

The investigating officer says the two men were carrying hundred dollars bill printed with the message “for cinematic use only”.

One of the men had two of the bills and the other man had five bills.

The men said they got the money from a man in his 40's, claiming he had about $2,000 worth of the counterfeit bills.

Since the victim of the alleged threat failed to come forward, neither man was charged.

However, one of the men, 36-year-old Devon Anderson, was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court for drug possession.

Anderson was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Police in several communities, including Youngstown, have been getting reports of unsuspecting people accepting the “movie money” as payments for goods and services.

