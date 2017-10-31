Youngstown Judge candidate targets Hispanic vote

Election Day is just a week away and some candidates are going outside the norm to reach voters they believe haven't been reached before.

It's a first in Youngstown politics; a TV ad airing all in Spanish.

The ad comes from the campaign of Mark Hanni who is running as an independent candidate for Youngstown Municipal Judge.

"I just feel that community has been pretty much ignored politically and I thought it would be a good gesture to hold the olive branch out to them and show them how much I appreciate them," said Hanni.

In addition to all the TV spots, Hanni is also putting Spanish-only signs in areas that have a Hispanic population in the city.

21 News Political Analyst Dr. William Binning says he's not sure if the population is there to make a huge difference in the vote.

"The 2010 census says the self-identified Hispanic population is 9.3% but that was seven years ago, so it might have changed," said Binning.

Hanni says he believes the population now is close to 17%. Workers at the board of elections say it's enough to where they've had to make changes.

Elections Deputy Director Tom McCabe said, "It got to the point where a few years ago, we brought on an employee who is bilingual to help assist voters who need help with their ballots."

Enrique Suarez is that employee. He says he's seen a big change in the number of Hispanic voters coming in.

"What was happening was, the Hispanic voters were coming in and they were trying to explain the ballots to them and how they work. But they didn't understand. So they would just leave. They wouldn't vote," said Suarez.

Suarez says since he came on, he has seen hundreds of more Hispanics voting after each fall election.

So does all this mean Hanni's campaign move will work? We'll find out next Tuesday.