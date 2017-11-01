Pets killed in fire as Shenango family out Trick or Treating

Five dogs, 17 chickens died in the fire

A Shenango Township came back from Trick or Treating with her children to find her home on fire and 22 animals still inside.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire that broke out after 7 pm Tuesday at the home on the 2000 block of Moravia Street.

Neighbors told firefighters they spotted flames pouring from the back of the home.

When firefighters arrived, they didn't know if anyone was inside.

As it turned out, the woman living there had been out with her children, ages 4,9, and 17 for Halloween night.

However, the woman told firefighters that her five dogs and 17 chickens had been caged inside the house.

Investigators say all the animals died in the fire.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide shelter or any other needs for the family.