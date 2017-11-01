Report: Customer pulls gun after being denied McMuffin in Warren

Warren police hope to review surveillance video to find the McDonald's drive-thru customer who pulled out a gun when he was told there were no McMuffins.

According to the crew member at the Parkman Road McDonald's restaurant, two men pulled their car up to the drive-thru window just before 4 am Wednesday and asked for a McMuffin.

After telling the customers that there were no McMuffins available at the time, she said the driver pulled out a gun and called her an offensive name before driving away.

The victim told police she had not seen the men before.

She told officers that the men were about 20-years-old driving a black Ford Taurus.

The manager of the store told police he will review surveillance recordings to see if the incident was caught on video.