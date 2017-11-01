Struthers sixth-graders helping the homeless

Thanks to some sixth-graders from Struthers Middle School, area homeless people may stay a little warmer this winter.

Students in Amber Bonilla's class hosted a sock drive this month as part of Socktober; a campaign to help the homeless.

The effort is designed to encourage small acts of kindness to show how they can make a big difference.

The students spent Wednesday morning sorting the 2,900 socks that will be donated to local homeless shelters.

Last year, more than 10,000 schools, families, businesses, and churches in the country participated in Socktober.

You can find more about Socktober here.