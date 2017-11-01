October Cruze sales see double digit dip

General Motors is reporting the worst sales performance of the Lordstown made Chevy Cruze over the past twelve months.

GM on Wednesday reported that it delivered 11,129 of the small, Lordstown-manufactured cars in October; a 35% drop in sales from the same month last year.

Cruze sales year-to-date are still ahead of sales for the first ten months of 2016, but only 3.4%.

With 160,363 Chevy Cruzes sold since early January, the Cruze is still GM's best-selling passenger car, with the Malibu coming in second with 155,809 models sold so far this year.

Sales of both cars are eclipsed by sales of the Silverado and Sierra pickup trucks which increased 9 percent last month.

Crossover deliveries were up 12 percent year over year, driven by the highest October sales ever for the

Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse, the GMC Acadia and the Buick Encore and Enclave.

Since cutting the third shift earlier this year, the GM Assembly Complex in Lordstown was shut down for two weeks in June for what was called “vacation weeks”.

In addition, workers in Lordstown were laid off for three weeks in July.

GM said its decision to cut the third shift was based on consumer preference that has shifted to crossovers and SUV's.