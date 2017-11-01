Trial date set for Youngstown murder, brutal assault

A Warren man accused of killing a disabled woman, and brutally assaulting her mother, before lighting her house on fire is scheduled to head to trial.

48-year-old Lance Hundley was charged in 2015 for the death of 41-year-old Erika Huff.

Hundley is charged with aggravated murder with a death penalty specification, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated arson. If convicted, Hundley could face the death penalty.

A new trial date has been set for April.

Hundley has attempted to represent himself several times, only to later go back and ask a judge top reinstate attorneys.

Prosecutors say Hundley allegedly attacked Huff at her home on Cleveland Street, beat her to death, and then set the home on fire to cover up the crime.

Officials also allege that Hundley encountered Huff's mother, Denise Johnson, outside the home and attacked her with a claw hammer.

Officers responding to calls for help removed an air conditioner from the back of the home and rescued Johnson.

After that rescue, they found Huff's body. Huff was confined to a wheelchair, unable to walk because she suffered from MS.

Police originally said Hundley was living in the home and was inside when police arrived. Hundley was arrested and was also taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for injuries.

Erika had a six-year-old daughter who was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Johnson filed a lawsuit in September, alleging that the EMT's who responded to her daughter's home originally were negligent.

The lawsuit claims that two EMTs with Rural Metro, which is part of AMR, "were met at the front door by a man with a black hoodie who advised that no person had made an emergency call from that house and that no emergency existed at that house."

That suit goes on to say that there was reason to believe that Huff was alive when the EMT's left.



