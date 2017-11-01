Playoff Preview: South Range vs. Crestview

The high school football playoffs begin Friday and three local match-ups highlight the first round.

Former league rivals South Range and Crestview will meet up, but this isn't their first go-around this season.

The undefeated Raiders and 6-4 Rebels played back in week five with South Range coming out on top 34-7.

"There's always that revenge factor. So I'll give that to them. We're both coming back and we were both banged up the first time we played. They got more kids back than we did, so they have a little bit of an advantage there." said Dan Yeagley, South Range Coach

"It's always fun to play South Range. I think this will be the third time we've played them in the playoffs, so it's always fun. It's a big game when you play those guys. I think it's a really healthy rivalry that's developed over the years, so it's gonna be fun." said Paul Cusick, Crestview Coach

The last time South Range and Crestview met in the playoffs was back in 2006 with the Raiders winning 21-7.

Not only are these two teams familiar with playing each other, both have improved and gotten healthier since their first meeting this season.

They'll be ready to lay it all out on the line Friday night.

"When we came out the last time we played South Range, we were at home. They got us, but we were banged up. We didn't play our best game either. So getting a second chance is really big for us." said Caleb Hill, Crestview quarterback

"Whenever you play a rivalry game it always comes down to who wants it more. We know all of them, and they know all of us. We've been playing against each other since 7th grade, so it just comes down to who's playing harder and who wants it more." said Matt Brooks, Raiders lineman

"It's still gonna come down to a war. It's gonna come down to kids just battling it out for 48 minutes and seeing what comes out at the end, said Yeagley."

The Raiders and Rebels will play Friday at 7:30 at South Range.