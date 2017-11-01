Warren Planning Commission explains comprehensive plan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Planning Commission explains comprehensive plan

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN, Ohio -

The City of Warren and the Trumbull County Planning Commission held a public meeting to explain the progress on the city's Comprehensive Plan. 

The Comprehensive Plan was crafted by the Planning Commission.

The Planning commission wanted to hear the public's thoughts and concerns from residents, business owners and community stakeholders.  

Some residents brought up questions and concerns about bringing more jobs into the city, adding more grocery stores, and pushing for a senior living home to be built in Warren. 

Trish Nuskievicz, Executive Director of the comprehensive plan said she is already seeing improvement in the Downtown area. 

"Just to see that sort of catch fire and take off and too see more jobs and more people and to have all of that life down here, would be wonderful". 

The next public meeting is on November 21st at 6 p.m at Warren City Council Chambers, 141 South Street SE. 

