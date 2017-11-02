H.S. soccer scores | 11/1/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer scores | 11/1/17

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Soccer Regional Semi-Finals 

Division II 

Howland 0 Aurora 1

Division III 
United 0 Kidron Central Christian 2


Girls' Soccer District 10 Class A Championship Game 

Wilmington 3 Seneca 1 

