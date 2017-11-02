Suspect identified in Austintown Walmart shooting

Austintown police have released the name and picture of the man they believe is responsible for a shooting outside the township Walmart.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Terrance Craig, of Campbell.

Police say the U.S. Marshals are actively looking for Craig based on his alleged role in a Monday morning shooting.

Officials say a man was hospitalized after being shot outside the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Early morning shoppers at Walmart may have heard the gunshots shortly before 8 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot while sitting inside a car near the service center.

Police have not released the victim's name, but say he is in his early twenties and is from the Columbus area.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center where he was listed in stable condition with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers taped off the area to gather evidence, and also retrieved video from Walmart security cameras.

Police have not yet said what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information on Craig's whereabouts is asked to call the Marshals Tipline at 866-4WANTED or to text the keyword "WANTED" to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.