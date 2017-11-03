Boardman trick-or-treaters report finding needle

Boardman Police are investigating after a man reported that his 12-year-old stepdaughter found a sewing needle in a piece of trick-or-treat candy.

A Doncaster Drive man told police that he, his wife and three children went trick-or-treating Tuesday in the Sherwood Forest development off Tippecanoe Road.

When they came home, they threw all the candy into on container.

On the following day, the stepfather says his stepdaughter found a small sewing needle stuck to the side of a Rice Crispy Treat that she had asked him to open for her.

The girl didn't bite into the treat, which the stepfather threw into the wastebasket, later reporting the discovery to police.

The officer inspected the treat and reported finding a small hole near the letter “R” on the wrapper.

The report says it is unlikely that police will be able to determine which of the children collected the treat or which house handed it out.

Police are keeping the treat and the wrapper as evidence.