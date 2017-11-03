Youngstown loses out on level 2 medical marijuana cultivation site

A company in Ravenna is one of the few chosen for a level 2 medical marijuana cultivator license.

The level 2 licenses were announced by the Department of Commerce Friday. The state is awarding licences to both level 1 and 2 licenses. Level 1 cultivators are larger and will be permitted to operate an initial cultivation area up to 25,000 square feet. Level 2 cultivators are smaller and can operate an initial cultivation area of 3,000 square feet.

In May, Youngstown City Council heard business presentations from five different companies — both level 1 and level 2 — interested in a medical marijuana cultivation facility.

The mayor believes that there were about six companies interested in Youngstown and the majority of the applicants were level 1 facilities.

The Department of Commerce is expected to announce what companies will receive a level 1 license in the coming weeks.

All of the investing companies that met with council said they can offer one thing the city needs: jobs. Some proposed 50 new jobs while others promised up to 300.

Youngstown City Council decided to move forward with a plan to try to bring a medical marijuana grow site to the city back in June. Council voted unanimously to pass the resolution, despite opposition from some members in the community.

Several companies have come forward seeking permits to grow marijuana in the city. However, they must get licensed through the State of Ohio before operations could begin.

All of the companies that applied for a medical marijuana cultivator license were scored based on their potential patient population and the amount of medical marijuana they would be able to produce.

FN Group Holdings LLC, which will be setting up shop in Ravenna, scored second highest on a list of 14 to receive a medical marijuana license in Ohio.

The other recipients of level 2 licenses and their proposals can be viewed below.