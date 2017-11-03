Mahoning County celebrates new dog pound

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
A company in Ravenna is one of the few chosen for a level 2 medical marijuana cultivator license.More >>
Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.More >>
Campbell police have released the name of a phlebotomist at a Campbell medical center who was arrested on Thursday.More >>
A semi-truck rollover on Ohio State Route 7 in Brookfield Township has closed part of the highway for part of Friday afternoon.More >>
For the first time, there will also be a place for dogs to run which is a better way for officials to learn about a dogs temperament and behavior.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
