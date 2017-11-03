Mahoning County celebrates new dog pound

The Mahoning County Dog Pound has opened the doors of it's brand new facility.

If you've ever been to the Mahoning County Dog Warden's Office on Industrial Road, you know space is tight.

"Everything from strays to owner surrenders, to people who have moved out of properties and left dogs chained up," said Kennel Manager Rick Tunison.

The drug epidemic also hasn't made their jobs easy. Tunison estimates dogs associated with drug homes make up about 5-percent of the facilities population.

"We're responding to calls constantly with fire departments, paramedics, where they are having to get access to a property where someone may have overdosed at and they're unable to get in because there may be an aggressive animal guarding the door or loose on the property," said Tunison.

Friday morning, the opening of the county's new kennel on North Meridian Road was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new facility won't solve all their problems but, it will make finding a forever home for the dogs they take in a little easier.

"Hopefully we can eliminate any kinds of surprises for an new adoptive family, they'll really have a much better indication of what type of dog they are taking home," said Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

That's because, aside from double the space and a cleaner environment, the new facility offers some features the old one didn't.

For example, puppies and small dogs will now be available for adoption.

For the first time, there will also be a place for dogs to run which is a better way for officials to learn about a dogs temperament and behavior.

Th dogs haven't yet been moved to their new location. They will be re-located over the course of next week. The facility will be open for adoptions after November 20th.

