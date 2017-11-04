One vehicle crash in Warren sends one person to the hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One vehicle crash in Warren sends one person to the hospital

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A portion of West Market Street in Warren is open after a one-vehicle accident near Raveloe Court Saturday evening. 

Authorities said the driver was headed eastbound on West Market Street when he lost control of the vehicle and ran into a telephone pole. 

Power lines were down and crews were on scene working to clean up the area.

Crews said only a few homes were left without power.

Troopers said there is no one on scene as of 11 p.m.

Fire officials said the driver is suffering non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are investigating the crash.

