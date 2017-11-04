McDonald boys and girls cross country place at state

The McDonald girls and boys cross country teams finished on the podium at the state meet in Division III. The boys were second the girls third.

The Maplewood girls were the only other team to place at the tournament coming home 15th in Division III.

As for Individuals, McDonald's Anna Guerra was 8th, other runners from D-3; 16th Miranda Stanhope from Badger, 18th Alexis Cunningham, East Palestine and Sela Jones was 31st from McDonald.

Salem's Carly Hall was 39th in the Division II bracket.

On the boys' side in Division III, Ethan Sparks from Maplewood was the highest individual coming home in 12th place, McDonald's Ethan Domitrovich was 18th. His teammates, Brady Rupe was 46th and Zack Canada 48th.

Canfield's Giovanni Capploe was 33rd in Division I and Hunter Christopher from Salem place 23rd in Division I