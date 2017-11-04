H.S. football and soccers scores | 11/4/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football and soccers scores | 11/4/17

Football 
District 10 Class AAA Playoffs 

Slippery Rock 10 Sharon 26

Hickory 10 Mercyhurst Prep 26


District 10 Class AAAAA

Fort LeBouef 7 Grove City 45 


Girls' Soccer Regionals 

Canfield 0 Mentor Lake Catholic 2 

