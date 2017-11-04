H.S. football and soccers scores | 11/4/17

Ricky Davis ran for two touchdowns and threw for four more as Youngstown State snapped its four-game losing streak by crushing winless Indiana State, 66-24, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday.More >>
Injured Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas has received a $3 million raise from the Cleveland Browns.
Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday, dealing what's likely to be a fatal blow to the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.
Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal in regulation and the lone goal during the shootout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Saturday night.
Two of the area's four remaining football playoff teams won't have to travel far for second round playoffs games.
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 4, 2017.
The McDonald girls and boys cross country teams finished on the podium at the state meet in Division III. The boys were second the girls third.
Just in case there were any questions about Eastern Conference supremacy, LeBron James poured in 57 points - the second-highest total of his career and an NBA-best this season - to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end...
The Indians exercised an $11.5 million option on outfielder Michael Brantley and a $3 million option on right-hander Josh Tomlin.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have exercised their $14.75 million option on star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
