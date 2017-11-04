Canfield and Mooney football playoff sites confirmed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield and Mooney football playoff sites confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Two of the area’s four remaining football playoff teams won’t have to travel far for second round playoffs games.

Canfield plays Notre Dame Cathedral Latin at Mollenkopf Stadium in Warren and Cardinal Mooney and Steubenville meet at Reilly Stadium in Salem.

There’s no word yet on the South Range vs. Akron Manchester or Girard vs. Perry games.

All games are Friday at 7:30 pm. 

The OHSAA will officially release game locations Sunday.

