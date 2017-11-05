Kinsman man killed in head-on crash in Vernon Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Vernon Township that claimed the life of a Kinsman man.

Troopers say the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 pm Saturday, shutting down State Route 88 near Orangeville Kinsman Road for several hours.

According to the patrol, David Stevens, 58, of Kinsman was driving a van that went left of center on State Route 88 and was struck head-on by a commercial bus coming in the opposite direction.

Stevens was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where he died.

The bus driver, Amy L. Fuller, 64, of Linesville, Pennsylvania was also taken to St. E's for treatment of injuries the patrol describes as not life-threatening.

Troopers say Stevens was not wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol is still investigating the crash.